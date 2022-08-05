City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The four blocks in downtown Laredo which is considered a welcome mat to people entering the United States from Mexico has become unsightly over the past few decades.

A project meant to revive the area was put on hold three years ago but during Monday night’s City Council meeting, members decided to bring it back to life.

In 2019, the city put the Boulevard of the Americas Project on hold for another project that one council member says did not work out so now, the Boulevard Project is back in full gear.

A possible design and master plan of what the four blocks in downtown Laredo was put together by the Abrazo Partners which is the group contracted by the City of Laredo to work on the boulevard.

On Monday night, the Abrazo Partners reintroduced council to the original plans for the four blocks.

The changes proposed would not only beautify the area but also make it more pedestrian and business friendly.

Members of the Abrazo Partners say when the international bridge and I-35 were built, it ruptured the urban fabric of downtown, essentially dividing the west and the east.

Their hope is to re-stitch the downtown community by putting into place a plaza that was originally planned for our city.

Since the project was put on hold for many years, the next step following council’s approval is to continue with the master plan, prepare construction documents that would engage the first phase, and whatever else is need to start putting out bids for the project.

