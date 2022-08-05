City of Laredo Utilities Department asks residents to conserve water

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Utilities Department is asking the community to conserve water on a voluntary basis.

Several cities and counties across Texas have already started implanting conservation programs including Laredo.

On Thursday, the City of Laredo sent out a schedule to follow that shows the days and times residents can water the lawn or plants depending on the last digit of your home address.

If you have questions on the water conservation program you can call the city at 721-2020.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.