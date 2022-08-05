Harmony welcomes parents during orientation day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents at Harmony School of Innovation were able to meet their child’s teacher before the start of the school year.

On Friday morning, staff and teachers welcomed parents onto campus to talk about the upcoming school year.

School supplies were dropped off and last-minute forms were also signed by parents as they got a sneak peak for the first day of school.

Harmony administrator, Cristina Villanueva says they are anticipating a great start to the school year.

“First day of school, we are going to have a full house, like we said. Just more than anything we ask our parents to, of course drive with caution, the little ones are excited to be back, so just you know being very safe with the dismissal and the pick-up”, said Villanueva.

The first day back to school for all Harmony schools is Thursday, August 11.

