Laredo Police hold active shooter drill at United Day School

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Under TEA’s school safety requirements, all Texas schools must hold two safety training sessions from public to private schools.

All throughout the summer several school districts have taken part in different safety training modules and simulations.

On Friday morning, the Laredo Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the National Guard held an active shooter drill at United Day School.

While no cameras were allowed inside the building, a police officer assures the public that law enforcement is prepared in the event that an active shooter situation should occur.

The first day of school for United Day is the same as UISD and LISD, Wednesday, August 10.

