Laredo shoppers take advantage of Tax-Free Weekend

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the last weekend before the first day of school for many Laredo-area students and what better time to shop for back-to-school items than during Tax-Free Weekend.

Tax-Free weekend comes just in time for the back to school.

Shoppers have been at the Outlet Shoppes since the doors opened.

People can take advantage of this opportunity across Texas.

Items that are tax free include clothing, shoes, face coverings and backpacks.

Store employees say they have seen an increase in shoppers this weekend.

Meanwhile shoppers say they wish they could have this opportunity more often.

This year, the businesses are expecting big number of shoppers coming from across the border since the bridges are fully open.

Shoppers can enjoy the tax-free weekend starting Friday until midnight Sunday.

Some of the items that are tax-free include clothing, shoes, face coverings, and backpacks.

