Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to the third annual Bull Run.

Runners and fitness gurus are invited to get down and dirty and put their skills to the test.

It all takes place on Saturday at the Freddie Benavides Part in south Laredo.

Best of all, the cost of admission is a backpack with school supplies.

These supplies will be donated to Laredo-area students.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and runners will take off at 8 a.m.

Ages 13 and up can participate.

There will be a special prize for best team costume.

City to hold CPR training