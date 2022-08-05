Last chance to make a splash at Laredo pools!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Swimmers who love spending time by the city pools will have one last chance to make a splash.

As the students get ready to dive into a new school year, the City of Laredo Parks Department will be closing the majority of its pools for the season.

While many residents continue to endure the south Texas heat, the city is trying to see if they can have at least two pools open year-round on the weekends.

Eddie Millan with the parks department says since their lifeguards are seasonal employees, they need to factor in how many lifeguards they will have left once school starts.

“We are looking into hopefully having a couple of our pools possibly Bartlett and Sisters of Mercy to continue opening on the weekend.”, said Millan. “Hopefully we have sufficient lifeguards that still are going to be working with us for a little while so we are going to see until more or less where we are at by Monday and that week we’ll be able to do a schedule.”

This weekend will be the last weekend the pools will be open with the exception of the senior swimming and water aerobics classes that take place at North Central, Sisters of Mercy, and other facilities.

For more information on the hours of the classes or hours of operation, call 956-729-4610.

