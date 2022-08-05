Mexican National pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

CARRIZO SPRINGS, TX (KGNS) - A 24-year-old Mexican National has pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography.

On June 6, Munoz de la Rosa admitted that he was part of a group of undocumented immigrants that were caught near Carrizo Springs.

During his arrest, authorities searched through his phone and found several explicit images of children.

There was a total of 116 images of child pornography, some of which involved a child as young as three.

Sentencing has been set for November 9.

Munoz-De La Rosa faces up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Border Patrol

