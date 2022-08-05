Sames gives back to Laredo students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 44 deserving students were on hand for a check presentation from Sames that will help put students through college.

The Sames Scholars program helps mentors students all the way through high school to get into a good college.

Elizabeth Sames says this is an investment that will be with Laredo for the long run.

“These students are our future; they’re helping Laredo make a better place. We’re helping educate and bring more educated people to Laredo”, said Sames.

The program is in its seventeenth year.

