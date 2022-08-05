UISD discusses limited bag policy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After-school activities will have hundreds of parents, students, and athletes visiting campuses and the fields.

One Laredo school district wants to make sure that safety comes first to those who frequent the facilities.

With the start of the new school year comes the start of extra-curricular activities such as football, volleyball, and even band practice.

This year, UISD has implemented some changes to its bag policy.

UISD Athletic Director Bobby Cruz says they have had a bag policy in place for several years now but when the coronavirus hit, there was a reduction in games but now things are back in action.

Cruz says this limited bag policy applies to UISD school events. Just to be clear, this rule does not apply to students when school is in session.

“I know that all of our schools our entrances are covered, we have security guards or metal detectors and things like that, and since we don’t have lockers on our campuses students have to bring regular backpacks”, said Cruz.

Some of the items that you can bring are a clear tote bag and a small handbag.

What you cannot bring is a backpack, a large purse, a computer bag, or even a cooler.

Cruz says this will ensure the safety of the attendees and most importantly their student-athletes.

“Nowadays post-Uvalde, everybody is nervous and really there is no need to bring huge bags into a stadium, so we’re asking the public to cooperate and for the most part everyone has been doing well their part”, said Cruz.

We also reached out to LISD regarding the matter.

The district says they are considering similar options to enhance their own security to provide the protection to their students, teachers and employees.

Below is the full list of the bag policy.

UISD bag policy (KGNS)

