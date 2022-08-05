Shop Local
Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with press

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar has opened up about his experience working with disgraced Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo.

In an interview with San Antonio Express News, Sheriff Cuellar is cited saying he “demoted Arredondo form assistant chief to a commander back in October of 2014 when he worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s office because he “Couldn’t get along with people”.

In the article published Thursday, Cuellar says, “The basic thing I want to say is he just didn’t fit the qualifications or the work that I set out for him.”

Arredondo served 16 years with the Uvalde Police Department before working at the Webb County’s Sheriff’s Office.

After that, in 2017, Arredondo was sworn in as captain for the United ISD Police Department in Laredo and in early 2020 became Uvalde School Police Chief.

Cuellar told San Antonio Express News; Uvalde CISD never called him directly to ask about Arredondo’s job performance in Webb County.

If the school district had called, Cuellar says he would not have recommended Arredondo for the position.

