Women’s City Club to hold auditions for ‘The Voice of Laredo’

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization in Laredo is searching for local talent to belt their lungs out for a good cause.

The Women’s City Club has been around since 1949 and it has been known to hold various fundraisers which they then give back to other organizations in need of funding.

To date the club has helped support 45 different agencies in Laredo.

The club is hosting a couple of events in the near future, one of which is its own version of the hit show ‘The Voice’; in this case, it’s called ‘The Voice of Laredo’.

Open call auditions will take place on August 10 at the Laredo Country Club.

For more information on that event, you can call 956-763-2079 or 214-280-0636.

The club will also be hosting a Bowl-a-thon at Jett Bowl North, on August 14 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost of entry is $150 for a team of five players.

For more information on the bowl-a-thon, call 956-701-5595.

