Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an overnight accident that claimed the life of an elderly man.

The incident happened on Friday, August 5 at the 11900 block of Mines Road at around 11 p.m.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a white Kia Telluride struck a man in the street.

When paramedics arrived, they found a man identified as 72-year-old Mahamed Qalinle Kahin deceased at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Kia was a 27-year-old woman who stopped to call 911 and showed no signs of intoxication.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was part of a trucking company who had become lost and attempted to verify an address, which is when he crossed the street and was hit by the car.

Kahin is a Canadian Citizen and his next of kin has been notified.

Law enforcement says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Eliomar Santos
CBP employee accused of assault arrested
41-year-old Jose Casarez III
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for string of robberies
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo on a dirt road on...
Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
City of Laredo asks residents to conserve water
City of Laredo Utilities Department asks residents to conserve water

Latest News

laredo it street sign
Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign
laredo it street sign
laredo it street sign
Smuggled man convicted of having pornographic images
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run