Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an overnight accident that claimed the life of an elderly man.

The incident happened on Friday, August 5 at the 11900 block of Mines Road at around 11 p.m.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a white Kia Telluride struck a man in the street.

When paramedics arrived, they found a man identified as 72-year-old Mahamed Qalinle Kahin deceased at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Kia was a 27-year-old woman who stopped to call 911 and showed no signs of intoxication.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was part of a trucking company who had become lost and attempted to verify an address, which is when he crossed the street and was hit by the car.

Kahin is a Canadian Citizen and his next of kin has been notified.

Law enforcement says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

