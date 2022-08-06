Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A social media campaign is asking for the public’s input on the future sign that will welcome visitors to the entertainment district in downtown Laredo.

Laredo Main Street, a non-profit that aims to enhance the historic downtown, began an online survey that calls on participants to pick one of three monument signs.

The sign will be at the entrance of Iturbide Street, or “IT” street as many locals call it, and Santa Ursula Avenue.

Iturbide has become a hotspot for Laredo’s nightlife, with many bars and nightclubs that people frequent on the weekends.

The online survey will close on Monday, August 8th at midnight.

Here is a link to the survey for those interested in voting.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

41-year-old Jose Casarez III
Laredo Police arrest man wanted for string of robberies
Eliomar Santos
CBP employee accused of assault arrested
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Officials say the owner of three restaurants in Las Vegas underreported cash sales by $5 million.
DOJ: Mexican restaurant owner underreports cash sales by $5.1 million
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

laredo it street sign
laredo it street sign
Smuggled man convicted of having pornographic images
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
Harmony welcomes parents during orientation day
Harmony welcomes parents during orientation day