Smuggled man convicted of having pornographic images

(MGN)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Mexican national admitted in federal court to having child pornography on his phone.

Christian Dolores Munoz-De La Rosa, 24, pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography.

As part of his plea, Munoz-De La Rosa admitted that on June 6 he was part of a group of undocumented immigrants caught near Carrizo Springs.

At the time of his arrest, authorities examined his phone and soon discovered the child pornography images. There were a total of 116 images of child pornography, some of which involved a child as young as three. U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing Nov. 9, 2022.

At that time, Munoz-De La Rosa faces up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine. Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol.

laredo it street sign
Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
