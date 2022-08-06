Smuggled man convicted of having pornographic images

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Mexican national admitted in federal court to having child pornography on his phone.

Christian Dolores Munoz-De La Rosa, 24, pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography.

As part of his plea, Munoz-De La Rosa admitted that on June 6 he was part of a group of undocumented immigrants caught near Carrizo Springs.

At the time of his arrest, authorities examined his phone and soon discovered the child pornography images. There were a total of 116 images of child pornography, some of which involved a child as young as three. U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing Nov. 9, 2022.

At that time, Munoz-De La Rosa faces up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine. Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol.

