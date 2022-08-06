Tecolotes eyeing the top spot

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday night brings the start of the end of the regular season for the Tecolotes.

Aguascalientes is in town for the final series as Los dos Laredos continues to fight for the top spot.

The Tecos will be at UniTrade Stadium on Friday and Saturday with first pitch at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Sunday they will finish in Nuevo Laredo.

The playoffs will get underway in the middle of next week.

The Tecos could finish first or second in the division, but there’s still a lot of games left in the regular season.

