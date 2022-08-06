Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Tecolotes eyeing the top spot

By Ryan Bailey and Gilberto Obregon
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday night brings the start of the end of the regular season for the Tecolotes.

Aguascalientes is in town for the final series as Los dos Laredos continues to fight for the top spot.

The Tecos will be at UniTrade Stadium on Friday and Saturday with first pitch at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Sunday they will finish in Nuevo Laredo.

The playoffs will get underway in the middle of next week.

The Tecos could finish first or second in the division, but there’s still a lot of games left in the regular season.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

