LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A little more of an influence from the gulf will bring a small hope of scattered sea breeze showers for lucky locations during this week. Temperatures, although still hot, will not be as high as during the last 2 months with 1 to 3 days staying shy of 100F.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.