Pedestrian dies attempting to cross the street.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man died while trying to cross the street on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Laredo police arrived at the 119000 block of Mines Road after reports of a white SUV hitting a pedestrian as he was trying to cross the street.

The pedestrian was later identified by police as, 72-year-old Mahamen Qalinle Kahin, who was pronounced dead at the site of the accident.

According to L.P.D., the driver of the SUV was a 27-year-old woman, who stopped to call 911 after the accident.

Early reports of the investigation conducted by authorities say Kahin was trying to verify an address as he was working for a trucking company.

Officers say the driver had no signs of intoxication and offered a blood sample for a toxicology report.

The accident is still under investigation by the Laredo Police.

