WBCA 2023 Abrazo Children Announced

Abrazo Children revealed at La Posada Hotel
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - WBCA Abrazo children announced at La Posada.

Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association got a head start for the celebrations as they announced the kids that are participating in the Abrazo Ceremony.

Year after year the children meet at the International Bridge of the Americas and celebrate the special relationship between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. The children representing the United States are Mila Fernanda Garcia and Francisco Marcel Gonzalez Flores. The children that are representing Mexico are Andressa Maria Vazquez Urteaga and Jeremiah Cabrera.

The announcement was made on Friday, August 5th at La Posada Hotel.

Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road