Body found in bus in downtown Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is investigating a deceased person in the downtown area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the body of a man was found in a school bus at Matamoros and Flores.

Laredo Police received a tip at around 10:20 a.m. regarding a body that was inside a the bus.

It was initially reported the bus belonged to holding institute however the organization says the bus does not belong to them.

Right now, there’s an increase in police presence in the area.

Authorities are advising drivers and the general public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

No word at this time on the person’s identity or if foul play was involved.

KGNS will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.

