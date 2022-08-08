Don’t let your parking tickets add up!

Shop Local
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you think you might have an unpaid parking ticket, you might want to start looking for it.

The City of Laredo is now sending parking fines that are older than 90 days to collections.

Not only will you have to pay what you were fined but there will be an additional charge.

To find out if you have any old tickets you can click here.

