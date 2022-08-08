Equipment to help Falcon Lake’s water levels secured

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar says the necessary equipment has been secured to help improve water levels in Falcon Lake.

He says he worked with the international boundary and water commission to bring in machinery from Arizona to dig and remove excess mud.

Members of his staff will go to Zapata this week to file the necessary paperwork.

