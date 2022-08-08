Hebbronville Longhorns Prepare for Upcoming Football Season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The Hebbronville football team is only several days away from their first game of the year. Their firs non-district task of the year is against Orange Grove. The longhorns will host the bulldogs in a place where they don’t lose a game since the 2020 season.

“We love to play at home I think we have the greatest fans in Texas it’s amazing the community support that we have. It’s just something about coming to Hebbronville seeing all the kids dressed in black the fans are dressed in black it’s a little intimidation factor. We believe and we definitely want to protect our home turf” said Coach Montalvo when speaking on protecting home turf.

The Bulldogs are coming off a season where they felt one game short of a district tittle, but besides that Montalvo’s squad was a very balanced one throughout the entire season. The longhorns played good ball on both sides of the ball as they held their opponents scoreless during three games and also scored the most points In Hebbronville’s history.

This longhorn team is a young but hungry squad looking to get revenge and bring that district title to Hebbronville .

“This year we’re coming for that district title no doubt about it I believe in these guys and everyone else does too so we’ll be coming for district” “Our community they are one of the strongest communities we have they are our support system and they keep us going on Friday nights”

Said two longhorn players during Thursday’s practice

