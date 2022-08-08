Shop Local
Isolated Showers This Week, More Numerous Friday/Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Influence from the gulf is increasing, and we are seeing brief afternoon scattered showers wetting down a few lucky spots in our area. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will arrive from the gulf on Friday and Saturday with more numerous showers. The rains that do occur will be welcome, but mostly too brief to be drought ending. It is too early to determine if we are seeing a large scale weather pattern change that could bring additional rain opportunities after the 7 day forecast period.

