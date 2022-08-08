Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Heat Goalkeeper Connor Durant wins Golden Glove

By Gilberto Obregon
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The Laredo Heat Goalkeeper Connor Durant was recently awarded with the NPSL Golden Glove award. One that’s given to the best goalkeeper of the entire season.

Once I saw that I won it.. it felt good we had a real good season as a team so just to top it off with that it kind of sucks that we weren’t able to play until the national championship yesterday but at least this kind of helps Laredo’s name live on throughout the whole season” said Durant during a zoom call on Sunday

Durant played a big role in the multiple clean sheets the team go during the season, and played an even bigger role in the penalty shoot outs during the playoffs.

As far as the future and whether he is coming back or not for another season with the heat

Durant said that he is “taking it day by day… just trying to get through my last season for mesa (Connor’s collegiate team) provide for this team and get a little bit better. After that Ill get in contact with John Powell to see what’s going on… I want to keep playing for as long as I can… all you can do is ask for an opportunity so If I can get that I will do whatever I can to take it”

During the multiple games I got to watch this season, Connor Durant was always a fan favorite especially around the youth Academy. I’m sure the crowd and kids would enjoy to see the Connor next season.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
Eliomar Santos
CBP employee accused of assault arrested
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo on a dirt road on...
Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper
laredo it street sign
Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign

Latest News

.
Hebbronville Longhorns Prepare for Upcoming Football Season
Tecolotes continue to fight for that top spot
Tecolotes continue to fight for that top spot
bruni pre season pkg
The Bruni Badgers Prepare for Start of New Football Season
The Tigers hope experience gained pays off in 2022
Tigers Hoping Experienced Upperclassmen Pay Off