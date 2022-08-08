Laredo Heat Goalkeeper Connor Durant wins Golden Glove

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The Laredo Heat Goalkeeper Connor Durant was recently awarded with the NPSL Golden Glove award. One that’s given to the best goalkeeper of the entire season.

Once I saw that I won it.. it felt good we had a real good season as a team so just to top it off with that it kind of sucks that we weren’t able to play until the national championship yesterday but at least this kind of helps Laredo’s name live on throughout the whole season” said Durant during a zoom call on Sunday

Durant played a big role in the multiple clean sheets the team go during the season, and played an even bigger role in the penalty shoot outs during the playoffs.

As far as the future and whether he is coming back or not for another season with the heat

Durant said that he is “taking it day by day… just trying to get through my last season for mesa (Connor’s collegiate team) provide for this team and get a little bit better. After that Ill get in contact with John Powell to see what’s going on… I want to keep playing for as long as I can… all you can do is ask for an opportunity so If I can get that I will do whatever I can to take it”

During the multiple games I got to watch this season, Connor Durant was always a fan favorite especially around the youth Academy. I’m sure the crowd and kids would enjoy to see the Connor next season.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.