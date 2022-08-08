Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man wanted for robbery

Man wanted for robbery
Man wanted for robbery(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for robbery.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 39-year-old Marco Antonio Perales.

He is roughly five feet, six inches, weighs 186 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 400 block of Shea Street in Laredo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

You may qualify for a reward of $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gulf Influence Brings Slight Hopes of Shower
WBCA 2023 Abrazo Children Announced
WBCA 2023 Abrazo Children Announced
.
Hebbronville Longhorns Prepare for Upcoming Football Season

Latest News

Laredo Police investigating body found
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
UISD dietitian provides updates on new school year
UISD Dietician dishes on changes to school lunch and breakfast program
UISD Talks on Changes to Lunch and Breakfast Program
UISD Dietitian dishes on changes to breakfast and lunch program
.
Connor Durant wins GOlden Glove