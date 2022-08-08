LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for robbery.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 39-year-old Marco Antonio Perales.

He is roughly five feet, six inches, weighs 186 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 400 block of Shea Street in Laredo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

You may qualify for a reward of $1,000.

