LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday Morning warm and humid then hot a high of 101 feeling like 105.

Also if Seabreeze moves inland slight chance of rain might be possible today in the afternoon hours into early evening .

For the reminder of the week heat index’s values of 105 to 109 and rain chances by the end of the week.

