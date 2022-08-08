Saint Augustine welcomes students with open arms

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While there may still be a couple of days left of summer for some students, the Diocese of Laredo is ready to get a head start on the new school year!

Saint Augustine High School started the school year with a presentation and prayer of high hopes.

While the first day of school is filled with jitters and nerves, high school senior Anna Granados was one of many who is eager to get started on her senior year.

After dealing with covid protocols for the past couple of years, Ana says she is thankful to able to enjoy a traditional type of school year.

Ana says in the past couple of years, some of the activities were either cut short, or not available and this year she is happy to be able to take part in all of the extra-curricular activities as well as school traditions.

It’s a sigh of relief that Saint Augustine High School Principal Olga Gentry says she is happy to be leaving behind.

With school security a hot topic on all parents’ minds this year, Dr. Gentry assures parents that she has extra help this year to provide them with peace of mind.

“I will have a full time trained on campus security guard that will be patrolling our high school, our middle school and our elementary and also in partnership with Sheriff Martin Cuellar we will have an armed security deputy who will throughout the day be here at our three campuses”, said Dr. Gentry.

Despite recent tragedies and the coronavirus still lingering in our community, the students are hopeful for a safe and successful school year.

