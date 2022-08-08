Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gulf Influence Brings Slight Hopes of Shower
WBCA 2023 Abrazo Children Announced
WBCA 2023 Abrazo Children Announced
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo on a dirt road on...
Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper

Latest News

In U.S. cities, an increase in violent crime and murders is colliding with fewer police...
Police combat violent crime as ranks shrink
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey; nuke plant shelled
The Seattle Mariners adopted Tucker, saving him from being euthanized.
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save from euthanasia
Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. discusses a deadly mass shooting at Atlanta's Dunbar Park on...
Deputy chief discusses shooting at Atlanta park