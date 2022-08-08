UISD Dietitian dishes on changes to breakfast and lunch program

Shop Local
By Mindy Casso
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD Registered Dietitian, Aryana Valdez, visits KGNS News Today to update parents on changes taking place during the 2022-2023 school year. Some of the changes include menu options, a new app to access breakfast and lunch information, and an online option to add money to their child’s account to use when necessary.

