Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

US Army developing tactical bra for female soldiers

The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.
The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.(U.S. Army via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Army is working on something historic – a combat-ready bra designed for female soldiers.

The “Army tactical brassiere” will be the first official uniform bra the Army has offered female soldiers in history.

It’s still in development, and the design team has talked to hundreds of female soldiers to design the proper fit, function, support and performance.

Because it’s considered tactical and not just a sportswear item, the bra has gone through a lot of testing, even including flame-resistant testing.

If it gets the thumbs up, the bra will be an official part of the soldier’s uniform.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gulf Influence Brings Slight Hopes of Shower
WBCA 2023 Abrazo Children Announced
WBCA 2023 Abrazo Children Announced
.
Hebbronville Longhorns Prepare for Upcoming Football Season

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have...
Judge: property sale will pay fallen Florida condo’s taxes