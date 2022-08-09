Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident with several injuries is reported in north Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on Casa Verde Road and Jacaman Road. When paramedics got there, they found a 3-vehicle accident involving 11 victims. Five patients were treated and taken to Laredo Medical Center while three patients were treated and taken to Doctors Hospital. All are in stable condition. Three otheres refused treatment.

At this time, Casa Verde Road is temporarily closed. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and delays are expected.

