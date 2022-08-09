Shop Local
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident with several injuries is reported in north Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on Casa Verde Road and Jacaman Road. When paramedics got there, they found a 3-vehicle accident involving 11 victims. Five patients were treated and taken to Laredo Medical Center while three patients were treated and taken to Doctors Hospital. All are in stable condition. Three otheres refused treatment.

At this time, Casa Verde Road is temporarily closed. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and delays are expected.

Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds school supply giveaway
Meal options for students at LISD and UISD schools
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
