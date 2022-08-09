LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a long summer, it’s time for the kids to go back to the classrooms.

All week long, KGNS News will be providing Laredo-Webb County with all of the latest back-to-school information and headlines.

Classes for public schools for both UISD and LISD will start on August 10, 2022.

Below is a list of the school start times for both UISD and LISD.

UISD and LISD start times (KGNS)

Meanwhile the dismissal times for LISD will be

Elementary 3:30 p.m. from Monday Through Thursday but on Friday they will be released at 3:15 p.m.

Middle school students will be getting out at 4:14 p.m. and high school students will be released at 4 p.m.

Of course going to school can be somewhat of a hassle which is why both school districts have decided to offer bus transportation for certain students in designated areas. UISD has posted its list of bus routes and schedules.

Both LISD and UISD will be implanting some changes when it comes to the school dress code; however, UISD will have a six week grace period.

LISD is looking to stay connected with its students and parents through it’s mobile app. Parents and students can find the mobile app on Android or IOS device.

