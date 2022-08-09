Bless the rains down in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After months of praying for rain, we finally got what we have been waiting for.

Although it was short lived and some parts got hit harder than others, Laredo finally saw some showers.

On Tuesday we will continue to see a 20 percent chance of rain with a high of 103 and lows in the upper 70s.

As we carry on into the week, we could drop to the low hundreds and continue to see some chances of rain on Thursday, Friday and even into the weekend.

As for the first day of school for UISD and LISD, it doesn’t look like we are going to see any chances of rain for Wednesday, but we’ll hit a high of 104 and lows in the 80s.

Just don’t put that umbrella away anytime soon, because we could be soon seeing some more rain.

