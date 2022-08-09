Shop Local
CBP conducts training exercise at bridge one

Supreme Court gives Biden greenlight to end Migrant Protection Protocol
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents are conducting a tactical exercise drill on international bridge one.

Officials say there is no threat to the community’s safety.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it is simply conducting a drill for its tactical unit.

The public is advised to be patient while they finish the drill.

