Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Death investigation underway after body found inside bus in downtown Laredo

Body found inside bus in downtown Laredo
Body found inside bus in downtown Laredo(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man makes a horrific discovery after he was in the process of doing some maintenance on a school bus Monday morning.

The body of a man was found inside.

The discovery was made at Matamoros and Flores Avenue at around 10 a.m.

According to a witness, the body had already achieved an advanced state of decomposition.

Investigators with the Laredo Police Department say there do not appear to be any signs of foul play a this point but an autopsy is still pending.

Laredo Police Officer Jose Espinoza says, there’s limited information at this point, but what they can confirm is that a male individual was found deceased inside the bus.

No word yet on the man’s identity.

The bus is said to belong to a private entity and not to any school district.

KGNS News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating body found
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
UISD Talks on Changes to Lunch and Breakfast Program
UISD Dietitian dishes on changes to breakfast and lunch program
.
Hebbronville Longhorns Prepare for Upcoming Football Season
Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road
Zapata Falcon Lake Solution
Equipment to help Falcon Lake’s water levels secured

Latest News

Bless the rains down in Laredo!
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Showers This Week, More Numerous Friday/Saturday
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Parking fees to be waived after 6 p.m.
Don’t let your parking tickets add up!