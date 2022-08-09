Death investigation underway after body found inside bus in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man makes a horrific discovery after he was in the process of doing some maintenance on a school bus Monday morning.

The body of a man was found inside.

The discovery was made at Matamoros and Flores Avenue at around 10 a.m.

According to a witness, the body had already achieved an advanced state of decomposition.

Investigators with the Laredo Police Department say there do not appear to be any signs of foul play a this point but an autopsy is still pending.

Laredo Police Officer Jose Espinoza says, there’s limited information at this point, but what they can confirm is that a male individual was found deceased inside the bus.

No word yet on the man’s identity.

The bus is said to belong to a private entity and not to any school district.

KGNS News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

