Dress code changes for UISD and LISD schools

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Parents at LISD and UISD are getting everything in order before they send their kids back to school.

With the start of the new school year comes many changes one of which is the new standardized dress code for students of both districts.

Elementary and middle school students from United ISD are required to wear only certain colors in tops and bottoms.

These colors include navy blue, white, khaki, and black.

Annette Perez the director for discipline management for UISD says the high schools will also have to follow a standardized dress code.

“They are able to wear any bottom as long as they meet the criteria that we have in our dress code guidelines for example shorts, skirt or dresses cannot be above the knee more than 3 inches”, said Perez.

As for the high schools, students can wear jeans any day of the week as long as they do not have any tears or holes.

“They are not allowed to expose any type of skin midriff you know around the stomach or back or even their shoulders because they are required to have sleeves”, said Perez.

Parents can visit the UISD home website and click on the back-to-school tab and scrolling to down on the page to see what students can and can’t wear this year.

On the other hand, if your student attends a Laredo ISD elementary or middle school, they can choose any solid color top or bottom.

Veronica Castillon, the executive director for communications for LISD says students aren’t allowed to wear certain shoes for safety purposes.

“We don’t let students wear sandals or open-back shoes because they can fall, we have a lot of campuses where their classes are on the second floor and so that’s why shoes are required to be closed that’s for the safety of the students”, said Castillon.

LISD high school students will also follow a standardized dress code, they can choose any top with sleeves and bottoms with no rips or holes.

Laredo ISD has the full details on its dress code requirements on its website for parents to search.

Both school districts say having a dress code in place will help them identify who is a student and who is an outsider.

Parents for first-time UISD students can call the central office for a voucher to receive a piece of clothing.

If you would like to donate gently worn uniforms, you can drop them off at the UISD Lindenwood office.

UISD is also offering a six-week grace period to enforce dress code due to item shortages at stores.

For LISD parents needing help with clothing, they can contact their child’s school.

