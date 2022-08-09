Four million dollars going to Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Four million dollars is going to Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program.

The funding is intended to help people with serious mental illness and making health services more accessible to them.

It should help prevent relapse, repeated hospitalizations as well as prevent arrests, suicide, property destruction, and violent behaviors in the Webb County region.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain with the City of Laredo Health Department says there is a lack of overall healthcare services in our community but expanding on mental health care is necessary.

“This award will allow us to provide intense case management for persons who are suffering from severe mental illness”, said Chamberlain.

The Laredo Assisted Outpatient Program aims to help more than 300 Webb County residents who need these mental and behavioral health services and resources.

