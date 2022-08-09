Shop Local
Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher

The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region...
The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region championship game.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (CNN) - The score took a backseat, as it often does at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday’s southwest region championship game between Texas East and Oklahoma.

Texas East’s Kaiden Shelton was on the mound and hit Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the head with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning.

It was a scary moment, and Shelton was clearly shaken up on the mound in the aftermath.

But Jarvis comforted the pitcher by approaching the mound and giving him a hug in a moment of sportsmanship that symbolized what the event is about.

The two teams were competing for one of the 20 spots at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Ten American teams will earn their place at the regional tournaments.

