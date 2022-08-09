Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hope for rain

Sunny with a slight chance of rain.
Sunny with a slight chance of rain.(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mornings will continue to be warm and humid then becoming hot a high of 103 but feeling like 108.

Keep in mind that daily heat index values will be between 105 to 109 some spots might reach 110.

Also many of us are hoping for some rain and for today there’s a slight chance of isolated showers this afternoon some spot will remain dry .

Rain chance will continue to be possible by the end of the week into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating body found
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
UISD Talks on Changes to Lunch and Breakfast Program
UISD Dietitian dishes on changes to breakfast and lunch program
.
Hebbronville Longhorns Prepare for Upcoming Football Season
Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road
Zapata Falcon Lake Solution
Equipment to help Falcon Lake’s water levels secured

Latest News

Bless the rains down in Laredo
Bless the rains down in Laredo
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Showers This Week, More Numerous Friday/Saturday
Hot with a slight chance of rain.
Move in Seabreeze
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gulf Influence Brings Slight Hopes of Shower