Hope for rain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mornings will continue to be warm and humid then becoming hot a high of 103 but feeling like 108.

Keep in mind that daily heat index values will be between 105 to 109 some spots might reach 110.

Also many of us are hoping for some rain and for today there’s a slight chance of isolated showers this afternoon some spot will remain dry .

Rain chance will continue to be possible by the end of the week into the weekend.

