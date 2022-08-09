Inflation hits back-to-school shopping, leaves parents in a bind

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents are expected to spend big bucks on school supplies this year.

As prices continue to increase on store items, some parents are looking for alternative ways to get students prepared for the first day of school.

Sending the kids back to school can cost a pretty penny.

Purchasing items such as backpacks, notebooks, school uniforms and new shoes can rack up the credit card bill.

It’s a cost that is hurting the wallets of parents like Jerry Ramirez.

Jerry, a father of two kids, a middle school student and a high school student says he spends roughly $75 on school supplies alone.

“We are kind of pinching for everything we can at this point, even chicken is getting crazy, it’s kind of hitting the back-to-school budget”, said Ramirez.

The National Retail Federation estimates that the average household will spend $864 on school supplies leaving families like Jerry Ramirez and his daughter to think outside the lunchbox this year.

Soon to be middle school student Coraline Ramirez is one of many growing kids who is looking to try on new clothes for size.

Coraline knows when it comes to back-to-school shopping, it’s important to buy only the essential items.

She says sometimes people can over-buy and they might not even end up wearing the clothes, so it ends up going to waste.

Growing kids is not the only pain a lot of parents are feeling during this shopping season.

“It will climb quickly not only because they want new clothes, but because they are growing, they need new clothes it’s not a choice so it does affect us in the way we have to budget for that stuff”, said Ramirez.

Like many other families feeling the weight of inflation, the Ramirez Family is turning to some alternative methods this year for help.

Not only are they going to use items from previous years, but Jerry says they are going to try to stick to the sales and the essential items.

As for those families who might be struggling to put supplies on the table, Jerry says there’s always options available.

