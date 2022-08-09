Shop Local
Limited monkeypox vaccines arrive to Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Vaccines for monkeypox arrive at the Laredo Health Department.

Health Director Richard Chamberlain spoke to a local media outlet and confirmed they received 50 vaccines. They say one person who was considered high risk has already been vaccinated. The doses are enough for 25 people since two doses are needed per person.

The department ordered 2,000 vaccines, however, the state has only received over 14,000 doses.

No cases of monkeypox have been reported in Laredo.

