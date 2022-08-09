LISD helps students return to class with a buzz

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the back-to-school season in full swing, there is not better way to kick off the new school year than with a fresh cut.

Dozens of middle school students stopped by Nixon High School for a free haircut.

The Nixon High School’s Cosmetology and Barber Students were on hand to offer their skills to their peers Monday morning.

Ivette Diaz, the school’s barber instructor says her students were happy to offer their morning for a good cause.

Diaz says they are learning while also giving back to the community.

Local mother Connie Ramirez says this is a great opportunity because the students are able to go back to school with a nice-looking haircut.

LISD and UISD’s first day of school is Wednesday, August 10.

