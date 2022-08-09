LISD launches new mobile app

Shop Local
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is launching a new way for its parents and students to stay connected and informed about anything happening within the district.

LISD announced the launch of its new app for smartphones that can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

All you need to do is search for Laredo Independent School District.

The district is also celebrating the redesign of its new website.

District officials say the new app and website provides parents with a better online experience and improve the district’s ability to stay connected with students, families, and the community.

The new app and website will be used not just for announcements and important notifications, but also to showcase the hard work of our students and staff.

Training for UISD substitute staff focused on enhanced safety protocols
