LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for burglary.

The Laredo Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Cristian Cardenas.

He is about five feet, eight inches, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.