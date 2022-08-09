Shop Local
Mary Help of Christians School Students return to class

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday was the first day of classes for Laredo Catholic Schools.

The KGNS team stopped by Mary Help of Christians School to see how their first day of classes went.

The student body is made up of over 400 boys and girls.

Students, teachers, and staff started the day with a prayer.

Third grade student Brandon Ramirez says he is happy to be back and is excited to meet some new friends this year.

Mary Help will continue its covid safety protocols such as disinfecting after classes and cleaning the school every day.

Meanwhile, facemasks are not required, only recommended.

