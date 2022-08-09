Meal options for students at LISD and UISD schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not just a saying, but breakfast is the most important meal of the day - nutritionists confirm it.

In less than 24 hours, thousands of kids in Laredo will be heading off to the first day of school. Dozens of workers at Laredo Independent School District’s (LISD) Child Nutrition Center kitchen are getting a headstart cooking for the first day of school.

Robert Cuellar, Jr., LISD’S Child Nutrition Program Director, said the district has a healthy and balanced meal schedule approved district-wide. “Everything that we have in the menu students have taste tested before so it’s a win-win approach,” said Cuellar.

Wednesday, August 10, marks the first day of school, but cafeteria staff already have the food prepared for their students. Cuellar said, “We are going to be offering one of their favorite cereals and chicken tenders for the first day of school.” He said the district has whole grain items on their menu along with vegetables and fruit.

Over at the UISD Food Production Center, people are hard at work preparing not only for the first day but the whole week. Ariana Valdez, Operation Manager for the UISD Child Nutrition Department, said they have added new menu items for the 2022-2023 school year. “We want to mention that we have new loaded fries, chicken wrap, and a burrito bowl. We are excited,” said Valdez.

UISD’s Food Production Center is the first step in making the food that is then delivered to UISD campuses. Valdez said, “We are having breakfast in the classrooms at all our elementary and middle schools. High schools can still get their breakfast, but it will be in the cafeteria.”

Both districts say they have healthy and balanced meals for their students that will help them focus and start the school year on the right foot.

Here are the full menus for UISD. In addition, parents will want to add money to their child’s account in case they want an extra food serving. Parents can click on the pre-payment option on the website and put money in their accounts.

For LISD menus, you can click here. LISD will offer supper in the next couple of months for students who stay after school.

