Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Online shopping prices are dropping fast, report says

E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.
E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumers who shop online are getting a break.

E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.

Researchers there also say that online prices fell 2% in July on a month-over-month comparison.

Although analysts say these findings could result in the easing of concerns about a recession, they say it could be a while before overall inflation returns to normal.

Adobe says a lack of consumer confidence, less spending and overstocked retailers are the likely factors in falling prices.

A report due Wednesday is expected to show U.S. inflation was 8.7% last month. While that would be down from the 9.1% reported in June, it still remains higher than usual.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating body found
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
UISD Talks on Changes to Lunch and Breakfast Program
UISD Dietitian dishes on changes to breakfast and lunch program
.
Hebbronville Longhorns Prepare for Upcoming Football Season
Elderly resident struck, killed by car on Mines Road
Zapata Falcon Lake Solution
Equipment to help Falcon Lake’s water levels secured

Latest News

FILE - Doug Mastriano, speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
1/6 panel to interview Pa. governor nominee Mastriano
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden: 'Fundamental change' taking place
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
Webb County approves $55K in funds for new weapons