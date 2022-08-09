School district police: drive safely when kids head back to school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As students head back to school, traffic will be back in the morning and afternoon. School districts want to make sure the community is ready for it.

School district police will be directing traffic and everyone needs to drive safely, especially around school buses. United Independent School District (UISD) Police Department’s Sergeant Sergio Garcia said, “when the bus driver initiates the stop sign in the bus to pick up or drop off students, all drivers should stop. It is a violation if you ignore the stop sign, especially if a student is crossing, or another pedestrian is walking. They can be conducted to a criminal investigation as well.”

The Laredo Police Department reminds drivers they can face citations up to $1,400 - that’s if a driver disobeys a school bus stop sign - and fines from $250 to $500 if you violate school zone signs.

Laredo Independent School District (LISD) reminds drivers that some streets around schools may become one-way streets, so they ask the community to help them out by respecting the traffic sign and the traffic flow. Chief Revenue Officer for LISD, Roberto Puento, said, “during the school year, there’s always throughout the schools a one-way into the district to drop off students. Observe all the signs to slow down, especially in school zones. You have the blinking lights for you to slow down and we ask that you be aware of all the surroundings around the school area.”

As each school is different, you can find out your traffic schedule by calling your school directly.

