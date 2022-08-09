Still >100F, May be <100F Friday-Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are still under a hot, marginally moist airmass. The atmosphere may be a little drier, lifted air less buoyant to form scattered tall rain clouds with the afternoon sea breeze. I will still watch the radar, just in case. We should reach 100F on Wednesday and Thursday. A wave in the upper level wind flow will move above our area during Friday into Sunday. This will bring more numerous showers. Not an everybody gets it deal but a better chance of those days. With the cloudier skies, highs on those days may stay under 100.

