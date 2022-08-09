Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Still >100F, May be <100F Friday-Sunday

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are still under a hot, marginally moist airmass. The atmosphere may be a little drier, lifted air less buoyant to form scattered tall rain clouds with the afternoon sea breeze. I will still watch the radar, just in case. We should reach 100F on Wednesday and Thursday. A wave in the upper level wind flow will move above our area during Friday into Sunday. This will bring more numerous showers. Not an everybody gets it deal but a better chance of those days. With the cloudier skies, highs on those days may stay under 100.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating body found
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
File photo: Uniforms
Dress code changes for UISD and LISD schools
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Three teens arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in south Laredo

Latest News

Bless the rains down in Laredo
Bless the rains down in Laredo
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Showers This Week, More Numerous Friday/Saturday
Hot with a slight chance of rain.
Move in Seabreeze
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gulf Influence Brings Slight Hopes of Shower